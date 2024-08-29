Sales  ·  Development Rights
New York City

Brooklyn Church Conversion Heads to Auction After Two Failed Developments

By August 29, 2024 4:33 pm
reprints
Rich Velotta, CEO of Raven Property Advisors, and St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Brooklyn.
Rich Velotta, CEO of Raven Property Advisors, and St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Raven Property Advisors; Beyond My Ken/CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A Brooklyn church is heading to auction next month after two developers failed to redevelop the site and one was forced to file for bankruptcy.

The former St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 257 Washington Avenue in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood, will be open for bidding on Sept. 24, Crain’s New York Business first reported. Bidders must register by Sept. 20 and deals will require approval of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District.

SEE ALSO: Former Miami Herald HQ in Doral Sells for $30M

Developers will be able to bid on approximately 32,000 buildable square feet for the opportunity to “redevelop within the existing envelope of the current structures into a residential asset,” according to Raven Property Advisors, which is marketing the auction.

“The asset is a very unique block-through redevelopment opportunity within the Clinton Hill Historic District, and undoubtedly will soon be transformed into something beautiful, while still maintaining its character,” Raven CEO Rich Velotta said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

The first developer to take a crack at the church conversion was Brookland Capital, which purchased the former church site for $8.8 million in 2015 and had plans to convert it into a residential condominium with eight units, CO reported at the time.

Brookland ran into financial difficulties building on the landmarked property and was forced to sell it for $13.5 million in 2019 to Brooklyn developer Serabjit Singh Malhotra. Malhotra ran into similar financial obstacles following the pandemic and filed bankruptcy papers in May after the property went into foreclosure, The Real Deal reported.

Velotta declined to comment on previous developers’ attempts at the project.

Ahead of the auction next month, another Brooklyn developer, Orange Management, has teamed with Geneva Transatlantic Holdings to offer $9 million for the site, according to Crain’s. While the judge in the bankruptcy case is apparently looking for a higher offer, Orange could win the auction if no other bids come in.

The 145-year-old St. Luke’s church closed in 2014 as it faced major repair costs and a shrinking congregation, CO previously reported. The property is composed of one tax lot and is located across the street from the Pratt Institute.

And it’s not the only church sale happening in New York City. In East Harlem, the Archdiocese of New York plans to sell the historic Holy Rosary Church on East 119th Street to Kahen Development Group for $5 million, Gothamist reported this month.

The sale, which is pending approval from Manhattan Supreme Court, would see Kahen acquire 4,930 buildable square feet.

And in the East Village, developer Spatial Equity and nonprofit developer Community Access signed a deal with the Archdiocese in June for between $58 million and $68 million to convert a vacant 1.4-acre lot at 181 Avenue D into a 570-unit multifamily property.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

257 Washington Avenue, Archdiocese of New York, Rich Velotta, Brookland Capital, Orange Management, Raven Property Advisors
A Miami Herald newspaper and incard.
Sales  ·  office
Florida

Former Miami Herald HQ in Doral Sells for $30M

By Julia Echikson
80 White Street.
Sales  ·  Mixed Use
New York City

Investor Behrooz Hedvat Buys 80 White Street for $21M

By Mark Hallum
Richard Saghian, the founder and CEO of Fashion Nova.
Sales  ·  office
Los Angeles

Fashion Nova Buys Beverly Hills Headquarters for $118M

By Greg Cornfield