Finance
New York City

Wells Fargo Lends $55M on Staten Island Affordable Housing Renovations

New York City Housing Authority and BFC Partners leading upgrades project at West Brighton complex.

By July 2, 2024 2:18 pm

Lisa Bova-Hiatt
NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt. PHOTO: Greg Morris

Wells Fargo has supplied $54.6 million toward a $332.3 million financing package to renovate a Staten Island affordable housing complex, Commercial Observer has learned.

The investment banking giant originated the bridge loan on the New York City Housing Authority’s (NYCHA) West Brighton I and II property. The project involves the rehabilitation of 574 apartments, and reactivation of 24 vacant units, with 12 restored as permanently affordable and the rest converted into senior housing.

SEE ALSO: Berkadia, Freddie Mac Provide $40M Acquisition Loan for Florida Apartment Community

NYCHA is partnering with BFC Partners, CB Emmanuel Realty and nonprofit group Catholic Homes New York on the renovations. Pinnacle City Living will become property manager once the project is completed, with Housing Opportunities Unlimited coordinating social services.

The renovations of the West Brighton property will mark the first project on Staten Island completed through NYCHA’s Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program, according to BFC Partners. 

“We applaud NYCHA for its first financial closing on Staten Island and are so proud to be working hand in hand with NYCHA and the PACT team partners on this transformational project,” Joseph Ferrara, principal of BFC Partners, said in a statement. “The significant upgrades and overhaul of building systems throughout West Brighton will improve the quality of life for both current residents and future generations of Staten Islanders.”

In addition to the Wells Fargo debt, the financing package funding the improvements also includes a $117.5 million Freddie Mac (FMCC) risk share loan from the New York City Housing Development Corporation, an $83.4 million New York City government subsidiary, and $21.3 million of historic tax credits. The sponsorship behind the project also contributed $55.5 million of equity. 

The Staten Island Advance was first to report the funding, but did not have the breakdown of the financing. 

“With the closing of West Brighton, we’re officially bringing the PACT program to Staten Island,” NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt said in a statement. “The PACT program has been an invaluable resource for NYCHA to unlock funding and considerably improve residents’ quality of life, and we could not be more pleased to have expanded into all five boroughs.”

Wells Fargo did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 


