Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

PGIM Provides $148M Refi on Multifamily Tower in Midtown Miami

The 447-unit Gio Midtown, a 32-story luxury tower, opened in 2020

By July 1, 2024 12:59 pm
reprints
James Millon, Tom Traynor, and Tom Rugg of CBRE
From left: Tom Traynor, James Millon and Tom Rugg of CBRE in their office at 200 Park Avenue, New York. PHOTO: Paul Quitoriano/for Commercial Observer

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has secured $148 million to refinance its interest in Gio Midtown, a 32-story luxury multifamily tower in Midtown Miami, Commercial Observer has learned. 

PGIM provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Adam Spengler and Arman Samouk arranged the deal on behalf of the borrower.

SEE ALSO: Affordable Housing Development at Greenpoint Hospital Site Lands $235M Financing

Located at 3131 NE First Avenue in Miami’s artistic haven of Wynwood, Gio Midtown opened in 2020 and is currently nearly 100 percent leased. The property boasts 447 units across 400,000 square feet and includes 38,000 square feet of ground-floor retail occupied by Trader Joe’s, Playa Bowls and Pure Barre

The building itself contains more than 74,000 square feet of amenities including a pool deck, several fitness areas, a game room, lounges, private workstations, and a dog grooming facility.

Neither CBRE nor J.P. Morgan Asset Management would comment on the deal. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialpbserver.com

Adam Spengler, Arman Samouk, Gio Midtown, Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, CBRE, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
A rendering for the second phase of the Kingsland Commons redevelopment project.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Affordable Housing Development at Greenpoint Hospital Site Lands $235M Financing

By Andrew Coen
Staley-Lorenzini-2515 S. Broadway
Finance  ·  Refinance
Los Angeles

Staley Point Capital Lands $24M Mortgage Loan for SoCal Storage Facility

By Nick Trombola
A previous rendering for planned upgraded office space at 16 West 39th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
Finance
New York City

Office Building Next to NYC Amazon HQ Trades for $18M

By Andrew Coen