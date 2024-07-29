Firebird Music Relocating to 7K SF at Kaufman’s 135 West 29th

A company that helps musicians develop their personal brand is moving its Manhattan offices to NoMad.

Firebird Music signed a 6,810-square-foot lease to relocate its New York City offices from 152 West 57th Street to the Kaufman Organization’s 135 West 29th Street, according to the landlord.

The landlord declined to provide the length of the lease but said asking rent in the building is $55 per square foot.

Grant Greenspan and William Landsberg handled the deal in-house for Kaufman while TJ Hochanadel and Dan Santagata of JLL (JLL) negotiated on behalf of the tenant. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Kaufman Organization gained control of the building, also known as The Haymarket Building, through a 99-year ground lease with owner MFM Properties valued at $34.5 million in March 2021, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Kaufman then kicked off a set of renovations at the 12-story office property between Seventh and Eighth avenues that upgraded and expanded the lobby with a midcentury modern look by NV Design Architecture, along with a common roof deck slated to open in the fall, CO previously reported.

Greenspan said in a statement those renovations, along with its switch to prebuilt spaces for a “seamless move-in process,” has helped get new tenants into the property.

“These amenities create an inviting workspace that enhances productivity and makes coming to the office enjoyable for everyone,” Greenspan said.

