It was a good quarter for Chicago-based Equity Residential (EQR).

One year after the death of founder Sam Zell, the national multifamily giant posted positive earnings per share and strong revenue numbers in the second quarter of 2024.

Equity Residential revealed that same-store revenue — a proxy for sales — increased by 2.9 percent in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, and that net operating income increased by 3 percent in the same period.

Equity’s earnings per share — a proxy for profits — increased by 35 percent, rising from 92 cents per share in the second quarter of 2023 to $1.24 in the second quarter of 2024. Funds from operations, also known as cash flow, increased by about 1 percent.

Occupancy in the firm’s overall portfolio ended the quarter at 96.2 percent, compared to 95.9 percent at the end of the previous quarter.

CEO Mark Parrell told shareholders on the July 30 earnings call that his firm was able to increase its expected revenues on rental properties due to various macroeconomic fundamentals including high homeownership costs, which have supported demand in the multifamily sector.

“Putting all of this in a blender, this let us increase our same-store revenue guidance by 70 basis points at the midpoint to 3.2 percent,” said Parrell. “Underlying these positive results and outlook are several trends that continue to support rental housing performance, including high homeownership costs, limited for-sale inventory, and a steady, though moderating, employment picture.”

Besides cash-flow metrics, Parrell also highlighted Equity’s aggressive investment strategy. The firm acquired two properties in Dallas and Atlanta holding 644 apartment units between them for $216.8 million; bought a 160-unit apartment complex in Boston for $62.6 million; and has a deal in place to pick up 77 apartment units in Denver for $77 million.

Equity was also busy on the sales side: The firm sold two properties holding a combined 327 units — one in Washington, D.C., and another San Francisco — for a combined price of $85.5 million

