Judlau Contracting, which works with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on infrastructure projects, is selling its old Queens offices for $31.8 million, according to property records.

The Hallen Construction Company purchased the building at 26-15 Ulmer Street in College Point, Queens, a little over a year after Judlau signed a 14,387-square-foot lease to relocate to Heritage Tower at 82-11 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

The terms of Judlau’s 2023 lease deal were not entirely clear, but it had signed for the space as an administrative center for an MTA project it was contracted for at five nearby subway stations, most likely along the 7 train, as CO previously reported.

Judlau is an affiliate of OHLA USA, a civil construction firm based in Madrid, Spain, and representatives could not be reached for comment. The Plainview, N.Y.-based Hallen also provides construction services on a national basis and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The College Point building is a two-story, 121,608-square-foot building in a mostly industrial section of Queens.

Judlau originally acquired it for an unknown amount in 2016 from the New York City Industrial Development Agency, an agency under the umbrella of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, property records show.

