Interface Properties has secured $39.9 million in acquisition financing to buy Brantley Pines Apartments, a 296-unit apartment community in Fort Myers, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

Berkadia originated the financing on behalf of the sponsor, led by brothers Ken Goodman and Zac Goodman, and Freddie Mac (FMCC) purchased the fixed-rate, five-year loan, which includes green energy benefits.

Berkadia South Florida’s Mitch Sinberg, Michael Basinski, Brad Williamson and Scott Wadler secured the financing on behalf of the sponsor.

“This was a well-executed acquisition by Interface identifying opportunity when many investors are on the sidelines,” said Basinski. “Their vertically integrated platform propelled by proprietary technology allows them to drive value at a deeper level than many major institutional firms.”

Located at 1801 Brantley Road, Brantley Pines Apartments is an apartment community built over two phases between 1988 and 1997. The three-story apartment buildings feature one- to three-bedroom units. All apartments come with private entrances, washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and a screened lanais, while the community itself contains a fitness center, a pool, outdoor grills, a business center, a pickleball court, a pet park, and on-site parking.

Fort Myers sits on the southwest side of Florida and is roughly a two-hour drive south from Tampa Bay, and a three-hour drive northwest from Miami.

Zac Good, partner at Interface Properties, based in nearby Boca Raton, said his firm is “excited” to renovate the property.

“Brantley Pines is a beautiful 30-acre sprawling apartment community rich with green space, amenities, and multiple large lakes,” he said in a statement. “The exterior is A-plus, and we look forward to bringing the interiors and additional amenities up to meet that A-plus level.”

