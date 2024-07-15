Aragon Properties Wins Approval for 327-Unit L.A. Apartment Complex

More housing development is on the way for Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood.

Aragon Properties’ plan for a pair of mixed-use developments with a total of 327 units has been approved by the L.A. Planning Commission, according to Urbanize. The seven-story buildings, at 1185 West Sunset Boulevard, would feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as nearly 9,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Aragon has wanted to develop the property for over a decade, originally planning a 204-unit complex, per Urbanize. Yet the city has since passed more generous density bonus incentives, which sent Aragon back to the drawing board to take advantage of the new rules. In exchange for the chance to build more units, Aragon has agreed to earmark 41 apartments as very low-income affordable housing.

Construction on the project, dubbed Sunset + Everett, is set to begin later this year, with estimated completion in mid-2027, per Urbanize, citing an environmental study conducted for the project.

Representatives for Aragon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the L.A. City Council rejected appeals and gave its stamp to an environmental report conducted for a 108-unit project in Hollywood.

