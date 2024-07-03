Design + Construction  ·  Development
Los Angeles

L.A. City Council Rejects Effort to Halt Hollywood Multifamily Project

Entitlements include a density bonus to let the developer build larger than zoning rules allow.

By July 3, 2024 4:03 pm
L.A. City Councilmember for the 13th district Hugo Soto-Martinez.
L.A. City Councilmember for the 13th district Hugo Soto-Martinez. PHOTO: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A new multifamily development in Hollywood, Calif., is one step closer to reality — whether neighbors want it or not. 

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved the findings of an environmental report conducted for an eight-story, 108-unit apartment proposed at 1201 North Gower Street. The council also rejected an effort by a Covina, Calif.-based advocacy group to stop the project, according to Urbanize, which first reported the news.

The group asserted that the environmental report did not adequately convey the project’s potential impacts and that its entitlements had been issued inappropriately. But a City Council staff report recommended deciding against the appeal, per Urbanize.

Developer California Landmark Group aims to demolish an existing 28-unit property to make way for its new building. PK Architecture designed the project. 

The project’s entitlements include a density bonus incentive, which would allow the developer to build the complex larger than local zoning rules typically allow. In echange, 16 of the units will be set aside as affordable housing, with two more units designated as low-income replacement housing to help account for the soon-to-be razed apartments. Construction is expected to take about two and a half years once permits are issued, per Urbanize.

The effort to stop the development came from the Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility (SAFER), a private foundation which has a history of confronting similar projects in Southern California. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

