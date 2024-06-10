Owners of office product have been increasingly looking toward hospitality as part of a strategy to make the office a desirable destination for workers.

But Jonathan Kaufman Iger, CEO & President of Sage , believes that is just a first step for owners, who, he said, need to offer a consistent branded experience to run a modern, post-pandemic office that can put a dent in the preference for working from home.

“While we have implemented physical amenity spaces and other hospitality offerings, we also started to create a unified brand experience across our six properties of three million square feet,” Iger told Meyer Mintz, Tax Partner and Co-Chair of the real estate group at Citrin Cooperman, on the latest installment of “Coffee with Citrin Cooperman,” a video series hosted by Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC and produced with Commercial Observer.

Iger, whose company also has experience in hotels, notes that successful office product going forward will be driven by the same type of branded atmosphere and offerings that define the best hotel chains.

“It’s the feel of a consistent branded experience,” said Iger. “If you stay in a Four Seasons in Budapest and then one in New York City or Paris, you know what you’re going to get beyond just the high level of service. It’s the same with every hospitality company, from a Chanel store to a Motel 6. It’s not just about the luxury branding, but any type of brand experience.”

Thinking in those terms, Sage introduced branded uniforms for the staff of their office buildings, and even brought a signature scent into their lobbies.

Iger also implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs) similar to what one might find in a 5-star hotel.

“I don’t think most people are aware that the front desk reception at The Ritz-Carlton has over 110 SOPs,” said Iger. “Everything from, show up to your shift 15 minutes early and here’s what you do with those 15 minutes, to, here’s how you greet a guest, or a visitor for that guest.”

This sort of disciplined operation permeates Sage’s properties.

“It’s not just front of house. It even goes to how our people interact with vendors,” said Iger. “Everyone is getting a consistent branded experience. If two people met for coffee and didn’t realize they were in separate Sage properties, the way they describe the experience would be the same.”

Iger said that Sage’s strong brand experience is reinforced for tenants by Sage employees whose mission is ensuring that every aspect of the property lives up to the brand’s promise.

“We have a member experience department,” said Iger. “When you move into a Sage property or at any time throughout your tenancy, we meet with key culture makers from a company to learn, what are you looking to achieve? What are you looking to provide to your employees to create an inspiring workplace experience? We feel it’s our job as owners and property managers to be partners in productivity, and to support those initiatives.”

