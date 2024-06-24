Sales Deals of the Week: Nuveen Sells Off Midtown Building for $178M

The firm run by Cyrus and Darius Sakhai, Sovereign Partners, is expanding its portfolio in Midtown yet again with the $178 million acquisition of 780 Third Avenue, the biggest sale in the country last week. It’s Sovereign’s second major acquisition since buying 100-104 Fifth Avenue for $125 million in October 2023.

In California, Federal Realty Investment Trust also sold off storefronts on the Third Street Promenade for $104 million.

