BlackRock Sells UES Apartment Building for $75M

Nearly two decades after rent-stabilized tenants at 85 East End Avenue fought off the Brearley School’s attempt to purchase the rear wing of the 157-unit apartment building, owner BlackRock is finally saying goodbye.

A limited liability company linked to San Francisco-based hedge fund Farallon Capital bought the Upper East Side property for $75 million, according to records of the deal signed June 18 and made public Friday.

The 15-story apartment property was built in 1951 by Rudin family patriarch Samuel Rudin and the company marketed it as a stylish “town residence.”

BlackRock purchased the post-war building for $75.2 million in 2005 and had other designs for it. The private equity firm planned on selling it to a nonprofit owner, who could evict its rent-stabilized tenants under an old state law. That would’ve allowed BlackRock to make a nice return on its investment since deregulated properties have more value.

Brearley, the prestigious private girls’ school located one block away on East 83rd Street, was interested in doing just that, much to the tenants’ chagrin. Residents banded together to stop the proposed deal and a public battle played out over several years in the pages of the New York Post. Ultimately, the sale never materialized.

Following that debacle, BlackRock undertook a series of pricey renovations starting in 2010 that allowed it to remove an unknown number of units from rent stabilization, according to New York City Department of Buildings records. The building now contains a mix of regulated and unregulated apartments.

BlackRock has apparently cut its losses on the East End Avenue property, selling it at a loss of $236,000 in the deal with Farallon. It’s unclear if brokers were involved.

A spokesperson for BlackRock declined to comment and a spokesperson for Farallon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

