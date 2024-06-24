MacKenzie Real Estate Taps Bryan Herr as Sales, Leasing Vice President

Maryland-based MacKenzie Real Estate Services has a new Vice President in Bryan Herr, formerly of Marcus & Millichap.

Herr will be based in MacKenzie’s Baltimore office, where he’ll focus on sale and lease brokerage for industrial properties throughout the Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia regions. He will also serve as a tenant representative for companies seeking other real estate-related services.

“My background, mindset and skillset in operations and logistics align perfectly with MacKenzie’s industrial division, and the group consistently handles a high volume of sales and leasing assignments,” Herr said in a statement.

Herr entered the commercial real estate industry in 2020, joining Marcus & Millichap as an associate responsible for industrial and office brokerage. He previously served in operations management for medical device company BrainCool, Amazon and Walmart.

“MacKenize has attracted another high-energy, thoughtful and proven professional to our industrial sales and leasing team,” said Scott Wimbrow, president of MacKenzie Real Estate Services, in a statement.

