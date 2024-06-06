CRED iQ Hires Nikki Kirk, Plans First L.A. Office

Commercial real estate finance data provider CRED iQ has made its first West Coast senior leadership hire four years after its founding.

Radnor, Pa.-based CRED iQ, which was launched in May 2020, has added Nikki Kirk as chief client officer based in Los Angeles, Commercial Observer has learned. The addition of Kirk, who previously spent more than five years at CompStak and most recently was chief strategy officer at Parceled, coincides with CRED iQ’s plans to open an L.A office by early next year.

Kirk, who has focused largely on CRE data and analytics, will oversee client relationships while also playing a central role in crafting strategic opportunities for the company. Prior to Parceled and CompStak, Kirk held positions at Colliers, CBRE and law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

“Nikki and I worked together at CompStak, where I quickly realized her ability to connect and collaborate with clients was truly exceptional,” Chris Aronson, chief commercial officer at CRED iQ, said in a statement. “We look forward to her leadership as she plays a central role in shaping the future of CRED iQ.”

The new L.A. office will further expand CRED iQ’s geographic reach a year after hiring former CompStack executive Adam Krause to lead its newly opened New York office.

CRED iQ provides monthly data, analytics and valuation information for commercial mortgage-backed securities loans in addition to tracking trends for debt secured by government-sponsored enterprises Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae.

“I am delighted to join CRED iQ during this exciting period of growth,” Kirk said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with the CRED iQ team and, most importantly, partnering with our clients to continue building an innovative product.”

