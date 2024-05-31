Sales Deals of the Week: Turtle Bay Resort Trades Hands for $725M
The top five sales across the country from May 27 to May 31
A $725 million resort deal in Hawaii tops the sales sheet this week. Blackstone (BX) flipped the 450-room Turtle Bay Resort after buying the property six years ago for $332 million. There were other major investment sales in Florida, California and New York, but none hold a candle to that profit margin. JLL’s real estate investment arm sold a pair of office buildings in Los Angeles at a loss and a property slated for residential development in Manhattan traded for $21 million.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$725 million
|Turtle Bay Resort, Oahu; Hawaii
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|Blackstone
|Eastdil Secured, JLL and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|Hotel
|$53.5 million
|8344 Boynton Beach Boulevard; Boynton Beach, Fla.
|Erickson Senior Living
|Trusts tied to William Mazzoni and Howard W. Smith
|N/A
|Development site
|$50.3 million
|5340 Alla Road; Los Angeles, Calif.
|Westside Neighborhood School
|LaSalle Investment Management
|Newmark (NMRK)’s Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Moll
|Office
|$24 million
|12901 West Jefferson Boulevard; Los Angeles, Calif.
|Pacshore Partners and A2 Capital Management
|Lasalle Investment Management
|Newmark’s Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Moll
|Office
|$21 million
|240 West 54th Street; New York
|Hiwin Group USA
|Minerva 54 Realty
|Ariel Property Advisors' Christoffer Brodhead Howard Raber and Nikola Cosic
|Retail
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 27 to May 31. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
