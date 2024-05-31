Sales Deals of the Week: Turtle Bay Resort Trades Hands for $725M

A $725 million resort deal in Hawaii tops the sales sheet this week. Blackstone (BX) flipped the 450-room Turtle Bay Resort after buying the property six years ago for $332 million. There were other major investment sales in Florida, California and New York, but none hold a candle to that profit margin. JLL’s real estate investment arm sold a pair of office buildings in Los Angeles at a loss and a property slated for residential development in Manhattan traded for $21 million.

