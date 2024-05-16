Ruppert Properties Inks Two Leases in Frederick, Md.

Maryland-based commercial real estate investment company Ruppert Properties announced it has inked two leases for a combined 6,500 square feet of space at 270 Technology Park, a five-building office, flex and warehouse project in Frederick County.

Global scientific instrument manufacturer Shimadzu leased about 5,000 square feet of space in the property at 5330 Spectrum Drive, extending the company’s previous sublease agreement. Guild Mortgage, a national mortgage lender with a focus on residential home buyers, renewed its lease for 1,446 square feet.

SEE ALSO: Pair of Freight Servicers Lease a Combined 77K SF in LA County

Last month, Ruppert Properties announced it signed a lease agreement with Dill Dinkers Pickleball Club for a 18,400-square-foot indoor pickleball complex at 3950 Dartmouth Court.

Amid ongoing struggles in the commercial office sector, an April report from CommercialEdge noted that the life sciences projects comprised 27 percent of all U.S. office development set to be delivered this year, with growth outpacing most other industries.