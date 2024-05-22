PRP Adds Elliott Wislar to Net Lease Investment Team in DC

PRP has added new talent to help take advantage of the evolving investment cycle.

The real estate investment firm based in Washington, D.C., announced it hired Elliott Wislar as managing director of net lease investments. Wislar will be based at the company’s headquarters and will oversee and grow PRP’s portfolio of net lease investments for its balance sheet.

Wislar brings 11 years of experience with more than $2 billion closed across more than 100 transactions. He was previously chief investment officer for Gladstone Commercial, a Nasdaq-listed net lease real estate investment trust. He also held investment and lending positions with Prudential Global Investment Management and United Bankshares.

“We are excited to make this important strategic hire to further build upon our talented team as we embark on an interesting new phase of the commercial real estate cycle,” Paul C. Dougherty, president of PRP, said in a statement. “We look forward to benefiting from [Wislar’s] expertise as we navigate the evolving real estate investment climate here in the United States.”

PRP said it has developed or acquired more than $3 billion and 12.5 million square feet of net leased properties in the logistics, manufacturing and office sectors. The company focuses on corporate headquarters, logistics facilities, high-street retail properties, apartment communities, data centers and offices.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.