Players
Washington DC

PRP Adds Elliott Wislar to Net Lease Investment Team in DC

By May 22, 2024 1:40 pm
reprints
Elliott Wislar
Elliott Wislar. photo: PRP

PRP has added new talent to help take advantage of the evolving investment cycle.

 

SEE ALSO: As ICSC Las Vegas Wraps, Attendees Lament Too Many Deals and Not Enough Space

The real estate investment firm based in Washington, D.C., announced it hired Elliott Wislar as managing director of net lease investments. Wislar will be based at the company’s headquarters and will oversee and grow PRP’s portfolio of net lease investments for its balance sheet. 

Wislar brings 11 years of experience with more than $2 billion closed across more than 100 transactions. He was previously chief investment officer for Gladstone Commercial, a Nasdaq-listed net lease real estate investment trust. He also held investment and lending positions with Prudential Global Investment Management and United Bankshares.

“We are excited to make this important strategic hire to further build upon our talented team as we embark on an interesting new phase of the commercial real estate cycle,” Paul C. Dougherty, president of PRP, said in a statement. “We look forward to benefiting from [Wislar’s] expertise as we navigate the evolving real estate investment climate here in the United States.”

PRP said it has developed or acquired more than $3 billion and 12.5 million square feet of net leased properties in the logistics, manufacturing and office sectors. The company focuses on corporate headquarters, logistics facilities, high-street retail properties, apartment communities, data centers and offices.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

Elliott Wislar, Paul C. Dougherty, People Moves, PRP
ICSC Las Vegas 2024.
Analysis  ·  Industry
National

As ICSC Las Vegas Wraps, Attendees Lament Too Many Deals and Not Enough Space

By Mark Hallum
CVS with locked cases to prevent theft, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
Analysis
National

Retail Theft Comes Under the Microscope at ICSC Las Vegas

By Mark Hallum
Lincoln Property Company's Jim Dillavou.
Players
National

Jim Dillavou Talks Lincoln Property Retail Expansion at ICSC

By Mark Hallum