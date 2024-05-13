Claridge Homes Proposes Waterfront Condo in Fort Lauderdale

Claridge Homes wants to build a condo building along the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The proposed 19-story development would feature 129 condos, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant, 1,500 square feet of retail space, and seven piers with a total of 14 boat slips at 3000 East Oakland Park Boulevard. A six-story parking garage with 310 parking spots would be located to the west of the 300,000-square-foot main building.

The City of Fort Lauderdale’s Development Review Committee will consider the proposal Tuesday.

The Ottawa, Canada-based developer purchased the 2.2-acre, L-shaped site for $12.5 million, according to property records.

Claridge Homes, led by billionaire Bill Malhotra, launched sales for the project in 2022. Last year, it replaced Douglas Elliman with ISG World as the selling agent when about a quarter of units were under contract, The Real Deal reported.

Claridge Homes, a major homebuilder in Canada, has two other South Florida projects in the pipeline in nearby Pompano Beach. In 2022, it purchased an oceanfront hotel at 580 Briny Avenue for $11.5 million, where it’s planning a 11-story condo building. Last year, it acquired a 9,573-square-foot retail building at 101 South Ocean Boulevard, where it has proposed an 18-story luxury hotel.

A representative for Claridge Homes could not be reached for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.