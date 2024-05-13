Development
Florida

Claridge Homes Proposes Waterfront Condo in Fort Lauderdale

By May 13, 2024 6:56 pm
reprints
Rendering: FSMY Architects + Planners

Claridge Homes wants to build a condo building along the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The proposed 19-story development would feature 129 condos, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant, 1,500 square feet of retail space, and seven piers with a total of 14 boat slips at 3000 East Oakland Park Boulevard. A six-story parking garage with 310 parking spots would be located to the west of the 300,000-square-foot main building. 

SEE ALSO: Plans to Expand a Logistics Hub in Central Calif.? It’s Wonderful

The City of Fort Lauderdale’s Development Review Committee will consider the proposal Tuesday.

The Ottawa, Canada-based developer purchased the 2.2-acre, L-shaped site for $12.5 million, according to property records.

Claridge Homes, led by billionaire Bill Malhotra, launched sales for the project in 2022. Last year, it replaced Douglas Elliman with ISG World as the selling agent when about a quarter of units were under contract, The Real Deal reported. 

Claridge Homes, a major homebuilder in Canada, has two other South Florida projects in the  pipeline in nearby Pompano Beach. In 2022, it purchased an oceanfront hotel at 580 Briny Avenue for $11.5 million, where it’s planning a 11-story condo building. Last year, it acquired a 9,573-square-foot retail building at 101 South Ocean Boulevard, where it has proposed an 18-story luxury hotel.

A representative for Claridge Homes could not be reached for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Fort Lauderdale, Claridge Homes
Stewart & Lynda Resnick
Design + Construction  ·  Development
California

Plans to Expand a Logistics Hub in Central Calif.? It’s Wonderful

By Nick Trombola
Rendering of a proposed redesign of Gallery Square, Washington, D.C.
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Washington DC

D.C. Chinatown Redesign Proposals Unveiled

By Jacob Gardenswartz
A process engineer at Lonza Biologics examines blood samples in the lab.
Leases  ·  Sales
National

One Huge Biotech Deal Propelled the U.S. Industrial Market in Q1

By Greg Cornfield