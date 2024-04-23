Ground-breaking ceremony for affordable housing in Brooklyn
Columnists
New York City

Preserving Affordable Housing Is Missing From New York’s New Budget

By Jolie Milstein
Sondra Wenger, CBRE Investment Management, and Jay Porterfield, PGIM Real Estate, at Commercial Observer's Dallas CRE Investment Forum.
Finance  ·  Players
Dallas

Dallas Diagnosis: Friendly Policies and In-Migration Draw Investor Interest

By Greg Cornfield
Jeremy Fox & Magnus Vik
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Jeremy Fox and G.M. Nicholas Vik Named Co-Presidents of Fifth Wall

By Nick Trombola