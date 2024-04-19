Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

S3 Supplies $92M Construction Loan on Flushing Condos Project

By April 19, 2024 3:37 pm
reprints
138-18 Northern Boulevard.
A rendering for Sunlight Development's condo project at 138-18 Northern Boulevard. RENDERING: FXCollaborative

Sunlight Development has sealed $92 million of construction financing for its ground-up mixed-use condominium development in Flushing, Queens, Commercial Observer can first report.

S3 Capital Partners provided the loan on the developer’s planned 17-story project at 138-18 Northern Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: Michael Cohen’s Brighton Capital Ushers CRE Borrowers Through Loan Servicing Era

Located between Union Street and Bowne Street, the development will include 127 condos, 65,000 square feet of community facility space and 47,000 square feet of retail space. The property will also feature a basement, 30-foot-long rear yard, and 287 enclosed parking spaces.

“This project will enhance the neighborhood by providing superior residential options and community amenities,” Robert Schwartz, co-founder and principal of S3 Capital, said in a statement. 

S3 previously supplied a $28 million acquisition loan to Sunlight in late 2022 for purchase of the development site, which was $48 million according to Traded. Completion of the project is slated for early 2024.

Architecture firm FXCollaborative designed the development. 

Officials at Sunlight Development did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Robert Schwartz, FXCollaborative, S3 Capital Partners, Sunlight Development
Michael Cohen, CEO and founder of Brighton Capital Advisors, at Commercial Observer's Dallas CRE Investment Forum on April 18, 2024.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Michael Cohen’s Brighton Capital Ushers CRE Borrowers Through Loan Servicing Era

By Greg Cornfield
1740 Broadway
Finance  ·  Loan Sale
New York City

Yellowstone Snaps Up Loan on 1740 Broadway for Roughly $200M

By Cathy Cunningham
Finance
Washington DC

Finance Deals of the Week: $207M CMBS Refi on DC Area Office Assets

By The Editors