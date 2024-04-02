Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Republican Advocacy Nonprofit Renews 47K-SF Lease in Downtown D.C.

By April 2, 2024 1:43 pm
1225 I St NW
The International Republican Institute, a non-profit advocacy organization, renewed its lease for nearly 47,500 square feet at 1225 I Street NW in Downtown Washington, D.C., though other terms of the lease were not disclosed. Cushman & Wakefield

The International Republican Institute (IRI) will keep its presence in the heart of the capital.

The nonprofit advocacy organization has renewed its 47,416-square-foot lease at 1225 I Street NW, across the street from Franklin Park in Downtown Washington, D.C., according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). Other terms of the lease were not immediately disclosed. It’s unclear when IRI moved into the 12-story building. 

Kyle McFadden, Eugene Kenney, and John Skolnik of C&W represented landlord Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the deal, while Randolph Harrell, Kevin Howard and Lara Nealon of CBRE (CBRE) represented IRI. 

“Retaining a tenant of IRI’s magnitude in an incredibly competitive marketplace speaks volumes about the trust and value Piedmont provides to its clients,” McFadden said in a statement. 

The CBRE brokerage team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

IRI’s office renewal in Downtown D.C. was one of top 10 leases in the District in the first quarter of the year — a list that was dominated by renewals.  Office leasing activity ticked up slightly to 1.7 million square feet in the first quarter, compared with 1.3 million in the final quarter of 2023, according to a new market report from Savills

Yet conditions are still far from perfect. Availability levels downtown reached a new high of 22.6 percent last quarter, 90 basis points above the same time last year, while overall leasing volume remains well below pre-pandemic levels, per the Savills report. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.

