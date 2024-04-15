Newmark’s Nick Berger Tapped to Lead Leasing for The Moinian Group

One of the city’s largest landlords has a new leader for its commercial leasing division.

The Moinian Group has tapped Newmark broker Nick Berger as director of commercial leasing, tasked with managing day-to-day operations of the group’s leasing department, the company announced.

Berger comes to The Moinian Group after nearly 23 years at Newmark, where he began his career and most recently served as managing director at its New York headquarters.

“With vast levels of expertise and knowledge of the commercial sector of the industry, Berger’s addition to the firm will continue to bolster and grow our commercial leasing department as well as our position as a leader in the real estate space both in New York City and nationally,” Mitchell Moinian, a principal at The Moinian Group, said in a statement.

While at Newmark, Berger represented a diverse array of landlords, from real estate investment trusts to private families, pension funds and sole proprietors. This includes representing Mitsui Fudosan America for its leasing at 1251 Avenue of the Americas, and signing law firm Lowenstein Sandler to 125,000 square feet in the Midtown property in late 2021.

“I am thrilled to continue building upon my years of experience across the commercial leasing landscape at The Moinian Group, applying my expertise across the robust portfolio of assets the firm holds, while simultaneously advancing the department into its next chapter,” Berger said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.