Finance  ·  Construction
New Jersey

Madison Realty Capital Provides $97M Construction Loan to Build Hoboken Condos

By April 17, 2024 12:21 pm
reprints
A rendering for the Taurasi Group's planned condo project at 38 Jackson Street in Hoboken. Photo: Madison Realty Capital

The Taurasi Group has sealed $97 million of construction financing to build a condominium property in Hoboken, N.J., Commercial Observer can first report.

Madison Realty Capital provided the loan on the sponsorship’s redevelopment of a five-story industrial loft building at 38 Jackson Street into a 110-unit condo building with 47,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The nine-story project is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2025.

SEE ALSO: BHI, Be Aviv Lend $115M on Flatbush Apartments Project

“Conveniently located directly across the river from New York City, the south end of Hoboken has emerged as a charming and vibrant neighborhood with fast-growing demand for highly amenitized, luxury residential offerings,” Josh Zegen, managing principal and co-founder of Madison Realty Capital, said in a statement. “We are pleased to provide a flexible source of financing to support an experienced local borrower in the redevelopment of this property, which will help meet the strong demand for high-quality mixed-use residences in Hoboken.”

 C. H. Kauffman & AssociatesChaz Kauffman arranged the transaction.

The property will feature condos ranging from one to five bedrooms. The building’s amenities will include a fitness center, a rooftop pool with sundeck, a lounge with grilling areas, and a tenant clubroom.

Gary Mezzatesta, managing partner at the Taurasi Group, said the ground-floor retail will include space for a grocery store and restaurants along with 50,000 square feet of above-ground flexible commercial space. Charter Realty is the leasing broker. 

“We are entertaining interest from medical, entertainment, physical fitness, office and other prospective tenants,” Mezzatesta said. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Chaz Kauffman, Josh Zegen, Kauffman, Madison Realty Capital, The Taurasi Group
A rendering for Clipper Equities' planned 227-unit multifamily development at 2359 Bedford Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

BHI, Be Aviv Lend $115M on Flatbush Apartments Project

By Andrew Coen
280 Park Avenue.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

SL Green, Vornado Extend $1B Senior Loan at 280 Park, Buy Back Mezz at Discount

By Brian Pascus
Franklin Apartments
Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington DC

Maryland Apartment Community Secures $26M in New Freddie Mac Financing

By Nick Trombola