Sales  ·  Retail
Los Angeles

Discount Retail Investor Wants to Save Some 99 Cents Only Stores

Head of Pic ’N’ Save Bargains putting together team of investors to buy 143 of the otherwise doomed locations in Southern California

By April 9, 2024 11:50 am
reprints
A 99 Cents Only store in Los Angeles on April 5. The City of Commerce discount chain with some 14,000 employees announced it will close all 371 of its stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas after more than four decades.
A 99 Cents Only store in Los Angeles on April 5. The City of Commerce discount chain with some 14,000 employees announced it will close all 371 of its stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas after more than four decades. Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
A 99 Cents Only store in Los Angeles on April 5. The City of Commerce discount chain with some 14,000 employees announced it will close all 371 of its stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas after more than four decades.
A 99 Cents Only store in Los Angeles on April 5. The City of Commerce discount chain with some 14,000 employees announced it will close all 371 of its stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas after more than four decades. Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Mark J. Miller loves to save.

The head of Pic ’N’ Save Bargains who’s also the former president of Big Lots wants to save 143 of the 371 99 Cents Only Stores locations that are set to close after the company announced last week it was going out of business.

SEE ALSO: NYC Housing Development Corp. Pays $52.7M for 120 Broadway Commercial Condo

Los Angeles Magazine first reported that Miller put together a team of financiers and investors, including former 99 Cents Only Stores executives, to buy the closing discount retail stores in Southern California. (The others are in Arizona, Nevada and Texas.) 

“It’s a passion for me to try and do this deal because I think it’s such an iconic brand name and has such a great feel for Southern California,” Miller told the publication. He was not immediately available to comment for CO.

Last week, 99 Cents Only Stores announced it was winding down its business after more than 40 years due to impacts from the pandemic, as well as shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, and high inflation.

Miller is chairman, president and CEO of Pic ’N’ Save Bargains, and a friend of the Gold family that founded 99 Cents Only Stores.

Miller’s plan includes reopening the 143 spots about three months after the going-out-of-business sales. Then he would re-establish and focus on the “treasure hunt” style shopping experience, rather than on expansion.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

discount retail, Mark J. Miller, slideshow, 99 Cents Only Stores
120 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Sales
New York City

NYC Housing Development Corp. Pays $52.7M for 120 Broadway Commercial Condo

By Abigail Nehring
Ariel Property Advisor founder Shimon Shkury.
Sales
New York City

Ariel and Global Real Estate Plan Major Expansion With Newly Formed Partnership

By Mark Hallum
Esplanade Sign.
Sales  ·  Retail
California

SoCal Retail Center Trades for Less Than Its 2018 Value

By Greg Cornfield