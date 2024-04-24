Brookfield’s 777 Tower Sale Falls Through: Sources

A distressed office tower sale in Downtown Los Angeles has fallen through, sources told Commercial Observer.

Brookfield Asset Management was set to sell the 777 Tower for just $145 million to South Korea-based Consus Asset Management, according to media outlets that cited an anonymous person familiar with the deal less than a month ago. Industry sources told CO that Consus pulled out of the deal for the 1 million-square-foot building last week.

Neither Brookfield nor Consus immediately returned requests for comment or information.

The sale price was about half the remaining outstanding debt that’s tied to the 52-story tower at 777 South Figueroa Street, which is the seventh-tallest building in L.A.

777 Tower was once part of an expansive Downtown L.A. office portfolio — which included the Gas Company Tower and EY Plaza — that has experienced a stark fall from grace since the pandemic and the rise in work from home trends. The building was also one of Brookfield’s buildings that went into default in early 2023.

