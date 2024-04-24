Finance  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

Brookfield’s 777 Tower Sale Falls Through: Sources

By April 24, 2024 2:05 pm
reprints
The 1-million-square-foot tower at 777 South Figueroa Street climbs 52 stories.
The 1-million-square-foot tower at 777 South Figueroa Street climbs 52 stories. photo: Brookfield
777 Tower is the seventh-tallest building in L.A.
777 Tower is the seventh-tallest building in L.A. Hollywoodlocations.com

A distressed office tower sale in Downtown Los Angeles has fallen through, sources told Commercial Observer. 

Brookfield Asset Management was set to sell the 777 Tower for just $145 million to South Korea-based Consus Asset Management, according to media outlets that cited an anonymous person familiar with the deal less than a month ago. Industry sources told CO that Consus pulled out of the deal for the 1 million-square-foot building last week.

SEE ALSO: Retail-to-Resi Plans Secure Loan in Los Angeles

Neither Brookfield nor Consus immediately returned requests for comment or information.

The sale price was about half the remaining outstanding debt that’s tied to the 52-story tower at 777 South Figueroa Street, which is the seventh-tallest building in L.A.

777 Tower was once part of an expansive Downtown L.A. office portfolio — which included the Gas Company Tower and EY Plaza — that has experienced a stark fall from grace since the pandemic and the rise in work from home trends. The building was also one of Brookfield’s buildings that went into default in early 2023.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

777 South Figueroa Street, 777 Tower, Brookfield Asset Management, Consus Asset Management
The Alcott
Finance  ·  Sales
Washington DC

Bozzuto Secures $27M for Northern Virginia Multifamily Buy

By Nick Trombola
A conceptual rendering of a housing development at 45-40 Vernon Boulevard.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

ZD Jasper Buys Long Island City Waterfront Development Site for $47M

By Mark Hallum
Exterior of Ksubi at 74 NE 40th Street, Miami.
Sales  ·  Retail
Florida

ASG Equities Sells Two Miami Design District Buildings to Dacra

By Julia Echikson