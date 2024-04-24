Price Revealed for West Hollywood’s Famed Abbey Nightclub

Perhaps the most prolific LGBTQ club in Los Angeles traded hands for $27 million, Commercial Observer has learned.

Tech entrepreneur Tristan Schukraft agreed to buy The Abbey and its sister location the Chapel in West Hollywood from investment banker David Cooley, the company announced in November 2023. However, a real estate sales price had not yet been disclosed.

The 14,200-square-foot properties at 686 and 692 North Robertson Boulevard were on the market for about four months. Schukraft, a longtime patron of The Abbey, will keep the restaurant and nightclub open.

Schukraft also acquired Cooley’s business, but the price of that trade has not been disclosed.

Matthew Luchs and Brandon Michaels at Marcus & Millichap (MMI) handled the transactions.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.