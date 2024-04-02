Who would have thought vehicle storage could be sexy and a place you would want to hang-out for hours at a time? Well, Mark McClure for one, and is exactly what he has set out to do as he brings Motor Toys to the great State of Maine, Gorham Maine to be exact.



As Managing Director of GenX Capital Partners (http://www.GenXCP.com) , McClure brings a wealth of experience to the table for this new development, specializing in financing CRE projects across diverse asset classes and closing deals exceeding $100+ million annually. While GenX Capital Partners has traditionally focused on CRE debt and equity origination, McClure’s recent strategic pivot towards development is marked by more than $200+ million currently in approvals, acquisitions, and projects nearing completion, with a spotlight on residential, hospitality, and NOW high-end, luxury vehicle storage.



“Look, luxury vehicle condos are by no means a new idea, having already achieved tremendous success in states like Florida and Texas, and throughout the East Coast. However, in New England, particularly in Maine, where our real estate development footprint is substantial, this concept is very new. And recognizing a huge unmet need in the market, myself and partners Peter Bouchard and Paula Wallem have positioned ourselves to address it head-on with Motor Toys,” remarked McClure



McClure’s vision is well-founded. Maine’s diverse four seasons inspire a demand for storage not just for cars and boats, but also for snowmobiles, jet skis, and ATVs. While there is a limited amount of facilities that cater to these needs, most are plagued with waiting lists and all lack the upscale amenities cherished by enthusiasts. Motor Toys is poised to change that narrative (http://www.LuxuryMotorToys.com)

“Motor Toys isn’t just about storage; it’s about providing a lifestyle,” McClure emphasizes. “Our condos will offer the convenience and security of traditional storage facilities, but with added luxuries and conveniences that appeal to aficionados of cars, bikes, and boats. People keep throwing around the phrase that Motor Toy’s will be the ultimate man cave. Well, we are getting as much interest from the female segment as the male segment, so we shall see,” McClure added.

With Motor Toys, Maine residents will no longer have to compromise on style or functionality when it comes to storing their prized possessions. McClure’s innovative approach promises to elevate the vehicle storage experience to new heights, making Motor Toys a highly anticipated addition to Maine’s real estate landscape.

Motor Toys Amenities



Gone are the days of settling for lackluster storage solutions. Motor Toys sets a new standard with its impressive array of amenities designed to cater to every need:

Spacious Units: Each unit boasts a 14X18 door entrance, immense 25-foot ceiling height, and generous dimensions of 27 feet in width and 37 feet in length. This ample space ensures that almost any boat and vehicle combination can be accommodated, with plenty of room left over for jet skis, motorbikes, and snowmobiles. Luxurious Features: Beyond mere storage, Motor Toys units are equipped with top-of-the-line features for added comfort and convenience. A kitchen prep and bar area provide the perfect spot for entertaining, while a full shower and bathroom ensure that visits to your storage space are always a pleasant experience. Elevated Living Spaces: Setting Motor Toys apart from traditional storage facilities is the inclusion of a stunning mezzanine level. Supported by beautiful wood beams, this 200+ square foot space is ideal for relaxation, entertainment, or even setting up a remote office. With a Motor Toys unit, work and play can seamlessly coexist, allowing residents to make the most of their storage experience. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: McClure and his team’s first Motor Toy’s development will launch in Gorham, Maine in a prime location that sits less than 9 miles in either direction to Portland, Maine’s largest city and numerous marina’s and Sebago Lake, one of Maine’s biggest lakes and a huge hot bed for boaters and jet skiers. In addition, Gorham is situated in Greater Portland and is surrounded by all the major Towns and Cities that make up the great State of Maine and thus a massive demographics in which to pull from. The location also sits near all major routes and is only minutes to US95 and US295. Members Only Club House: Members of the Motor Toys community will have access to their very own club house, complete with a lounge, bar set up, restrooms, etc.

More Then Storage, But A Solid Long-Term Investment



While pricing for similar units, even those that are inferior in amenities, sell north of $500,000 in other States and more than six figures in South Florida, McClure and his team have conservatively priced them at only $325,000. But why launch with such bargain pricing?





“For this initial launch, we’re securing land at a favorable cost, which is obviously helpful to the bottom line. Moreover, our GC, who is currently overseeing the construction of The Mark, our $24 million, 45-unit condominium development in Cumberland, which just happens to be located within a mere 10 miles of Motor Toys, has structured a budget that aligns perfectly with our criteria for quality, timing, and amenities. This approach ensures optimal use of our construction crews across both projects, enabling us to attain competitive pricing and keep the workers schedule locked up for some time, which they love. As a result, we’re able pass on these savings to our prospective buyers, allowing them to essentially buy at a discount, and begin building equity almost immediately,” remarked McClure.

Buyers will have the flexibility to use for their own personal use, or rent out as an investment.



“These units will rent out the minute they are on the market. Smart investors will buy multiple units over and above just personal use and then cashflow and build equity with the others. It’s a no brainer”, McClure added.



For information on this ground breaking development coming to Maine, visit their website at www.LuxuryMotorToys.com

