Farmshop To Open 15K SF Bakery in Atlas Capital’s Row DTLA

The Row DTLA in Downtown Los Angeles is about to smell a heck of a lot better.

Market and restaurant concept Farmshop is opening a new wholesale bakery at the 32-acre commercial district Row DTLA, after inking a 20,000-square-foot lease with landlord Atlas Capital Group.

Farmshop was founded in Santa Monica in 2010. It’s new bakery at Row DTLA will feature 15,000 square feet of the latest culinary equipment, along with 5,000 square feet of move-in ready office space.

Other terms of the lease, and details on who arranged it, were not immediately disclosed.

“One of the unique benefits of having our offices under the same roof as our wholesale bakery is the opportunity for seamless collaboration and efficiency,” Farmshop co-owner Adam Block said in a statement.

Situated on the edge of L.A.’s Arts District, the nearly 2 million-square-foot Row DTLA has become a popular retail, office and restaurant destination since opening in 2016. First known as L.A. Terminal Market upon its construction in the early 1920s, the complex was eventually redubbed Alameda Square and was known for housing the two largest produce wholesalers in the city for much of the 20th century.

Until its redevelopment by Atlas, it also served as the headquarters and manufacturing base for the now defunct American Apparel.

Aside from a range of restaurant and cafe tenants, Row DTLA is also a hub for designer and boutique fashion brands, such as Revolve, which signed a 48,000-square-foot office and studio lease there in summer 2022. Condé Nast and Adidas America also lease space at the property.

