Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Apple Bank Provides GFP Real Estate With $54M ReFi for SoHo Office Building

10-year, floating rate loan replaces a 10-year loan originally held by Capital One and Fortress Investment Group

By April 8, 2024 11:52 am
reprints
594 Broadway in Manhattan.
594 Broadway. Photo: GFP Real Estate

Jeffrey Gural’s GFP Real Estate has secured a $54 million loan to refinance 594 Broadway, a 12-story, 250,000 square-foot office building in the SoHo district of Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The 10-year, floating-rate loan was provided by Apple Bank and replaces a 10-year loan that was originally held by Capital One (COF) and Fortress Investment Group between 2013 and 2024. Newmark (NMRK)’s Paul Talbot arranged the financing on behalf of GFP Real Estate, while Cynthia Wang and Howard Hsu represented Apple Bank on the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Oregon Apartments With $59M Loan

“We’ve consistently found Apple Bank to be a trusted partner with a deep understanding of the New York City office market and the ability to transact,” Gural, chairman and principal of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. 

Newmark’s Talbot noted that Wang and Hsu of Apple Bank worked closely with Giural and Neith Stone at GFP Real Estate 

“We were able to structure a unique floating loan that offers the flexibility to take advantage of the potentially lower rates expected down the line,” Talbot said in a statement. 

Built in 1898 as a department store, 594 Broadway features loft-like spaces tucked between wide-set windows, exposed limestone and 19th-century columns. GFP Real Estate is set to unveil a renovated lobby later this year and the building boasts 100 percent occupancy. Tenants include Hornet Animations, nonprofit Housing Works, earring brand Studs, and retailers Athleta and Wilson.

“594 Broadway is a magnet for creatives and start-up firms seeking a certain ‘cool’ factor in a prime SoHo location,” said Stone, in a statement. “We’ve seen impressive leasing activity and high tenant renewal rates in our SoHo portfolio, which reflects not only the submarket’s strength post-COVID but also our dedication to continuously improving our assets.” 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

594 Broadway, Cynthia Wang, Howard Hsu, Jeffrey Gural, Neith Stone, Paul Talbot, Apple Bank, Capital One, Fortress Investment Group, GFP Real Estate, Newmark
The newly-built 260-unit Solis at Petrosa property in Bend, Ore.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Oregon

Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Oregon Apartments With $59M Loan

By Andrew Coen
Rendering of 120 East 144th Street in Mott Haven, Bronx.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Scale Lends $150M to Finish Bronx Multifamily Property

By Brian Pascus
Adam Hakim(left) and James Murad joined RIPCO in April 2024 after nearly six years at Meridian.
Finance
National

Ripco Nabs Adam Hakim, James Murad From Meridian to Expand Debt Platform

By Andrew Coen