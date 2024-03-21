Trump Proposes Office Building In Jupiter

Even as he faces possible seizures of properties, former President Donald Trump aims to build a new 45,000-square-foot office building at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla.

The three-story building would be constructed at Donald Ross Road and Alternate A1A, the Palm Beach Post reported. Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric live in Jupiter and work from the Trump Organization’s offices there, while Trump himself lives about 20 miles away in Palm Beach.

“We look forward to adding this beautiful building to our already amazing property and club,” Eric Trump told the newspaper.

According to the Trump Organization’s website, the company’s executive offices are at 115 Eagle Tree Terrace in Jupiter.

Trump has yet to submit plans to the Town of Jupiter, and the Post reported that Trump’s proposal could face obstacles. The property is zoned for residences, so Trump would need a land-use amendment and a zoning change.

Rick Gonzalez of REG Architects in West Palm Beach designed the building, the Post reported.

Even as Trump ponders a new development in Florida, the fate of his larger empire is in question. After losing a fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump owes the state more than $450 million in penalties.

Trump’s attorneys have said he is unable to secure a bond for that amount, and it’s possible James will seize properties to satisfy the judgment against Trump. The former president and his sons have also been banned from doing business in New York.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.






