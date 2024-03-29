Sales
Sales Deals of the Week: $1B Warehouse Portfolio Deal

The top five investment sales from March 25 to March 29

By March 29, 2024 10:00 am
The largest sales in the country this week happened in Los Angeles.

First up, Rexford Industrial Realty dropped $1 billion to pick up 48 warehouses spread out in Los Angeles and Orange counties from Blackstone. In less positive news, Brookfield Asset Management’s 777 Tower sold for $145 million, which is half the value of the remaining debt on the building. Meanwhile, in Manhattan, the Metropolitan Tower at 146 West 57th Street sold for $82.6 million to GDS Development Management and Sabal Investment Holdings. The office portion of the building was sold by L&L Holding and Mitsubishi.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$1 billion 48-building warehouse portfolio; Los Angeles and Orange counties Rexford Industrial Realty Blackstone N/A Industrial
$145 million 777 Tower; Los Angeles Consus Asset Management Brookfield Asset Management N/A Office
$82.6 million 146 West 57th Street; Manhattan GDS Development Management and Sabal Investment Holdings L&L Holding and Mitsubishi Newmark’s Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Christopher Kramer and Evan Layne Office condominium
$68 million 1700 Sepulveda Boulevard; Los Angeles Land and Houses USA Washington Holdings N/A Hotel
$40 million 38-04 11th Street; Queens McSam Hotel Group Jasmin Patel N/A Hotel

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 25 to March 29. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

