Sales Deals of the Week: $1B Warehouse Portfolio Deal
The top five investment sales from March 25 to March 29
By The Editors March 29, 2024 10:00 amreprints
The largest sales in the country this week happened in Los Angeles.
First up, Rexford Industrial Realty dropped $1 billion to pick up 48 warehouses spread out in Los Angeles and Orange counties from Blackstone. In less positive news, Brookfield Asset Management’s 777 Tower sold for $145 million, which is half the value of the remaining debt on the building. Meanwhile, in Manhattan, the Metropolitan Tower at 146 West 57th Street sold for $82.6 million to GDS Development Management and Sabal Investment Holdings. The office portion of the building was sold by L&L Holding and Mitsubishi.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$1 billion
|48-building warehouse portfolio; Los Angeles and Orange counties
|Rexford Industrial Realty
|Blackstone
|N/A
|Industrial
|$145 million
|777 Tower; Los Angeles
|Consus Asset Management
|Brookfield Asset Management
|N/A
|Office
|$82.6 million
|146 West 57th Street; Manhattan
|GDS Development Management and Sabal Investment Holdings
|L&L Holding and Mitsubishi
|Newmark’s Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Christopher Kramer and Evan Layne
|Office condominium
|$68 million
|1700 Sepulveda Boulevard; Los Angeles
|Land and Houses USA
|Washington Holdings
|N/A
|Hotel
|$40 million
|38-04 11th Street; Queens
|McSam Hotel Group
|Jasmin Patel
|N/A
|Hotel
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from March 25 to March 29. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.