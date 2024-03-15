Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: $135M California Office-Retail Loan

The top financings from March 11 to March 15.

By March 15, 2024 9:00 am
Finance deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

The deals continue through March with Torchinglight investors providing a $135 million loan on a 122,000 square-foot office and retail campus in Santa Monica, and Starwood Property Trust refinancing two RXR properties in New York to the tune of $118 million. Moreover, Bank OZK (OZK) and Mesa West have combined on an $88 million loan to refinance an office conversion into multifamily housing in Alexandria, Virginia. Take a look!

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$135 million Torchlight Investors Pacific Equity Properties 23465 Civic Center Way; Santa Monica Retail & Office Campus JLL's John Marshall, Spencer Seibring, Allie Black and Tim Donald
$118 million Starwood Property Trust RXR 47 Hall Street and 55 Clinton Place; Greater New York Office & Residential N/A
$104 million Linkvest Capital Ytech 1428 Brickell Avenue; Miami Residential N/A
$88 million Bank OZK and Mesa West American Real Estate Partners 101 King Street; Alexandria Residential Conversion Newmark (NMRK)'s Joe Donato, Kevin Ridgway and Andrew Gaffney
$80 million JLL Real Estate Capital & Freddie Mac (FMCC) Horizon Realty Advisors 375 Marche Chase Drive; Oregon Residential JLL's Jake Wisness and Jake Davidson

Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from March 11 to March 15. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

Deals of the Week, American Real Estate Partners, Bank OZK, Freddie Mac, Horizon Realty Advisors, JLL Capital Markets, JLL Real Estate Capital, Linkvest Capital, Mesa West, Newmark, Pacific Equity Properties, RXR, Starwood Property Trust, Torchlight Investors, Ytech
