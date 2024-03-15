Finance Deals of the Week: $135M California Office-Retail Loan

The deals continue through March with Torchinglight investors providing a $135 million loan on a 122,000 square-foot office and retail campus in Santa Monica, and Starwood Property Trust refinancing two RXR properties in New York to the tune of $118 million. Moreover, Bank OZK (OZK) and Mesa West have combined on an $88 million loan to refinance an office conversion into multifamily housing in Alexandria, Virginia. Take a look!

