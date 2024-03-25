Sales  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Planned Parenthood Buys LA Industrial Facility Near USC

By March 25, 2024 4:30 pm
reprints
320 and 336 West 31st Street.
320 and 336 West 31st Street. photo: Voit Real Estate Services and Savills

Planned Parenthood has acquired an industrial facility adjacent to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. 

The health care nonprofit put down $37.9 million for the 73,600-square-foot property over 2.4 acres just off Interstate 110, property records show. Fortress Investment Group sold the development at 320 and 336 West 31st Street after acquiring it for $22.8 million in May 2021 from the Rimokh family, which owns Signal Brands, records show.

SEE ALSO: Washington Holdings Trades SoCal Hotel for $68M

“Planned Parenthood Los Angeles is expanding its footprint and our headquarters as we prepare for the future,” read a statement sent to Commercial Observer. “We look forward to providing sexual and reproductive healthcare and education well into the future.”

It appears the deal was not subject to L.A.’s Measure ULA transfer tax likely because of Planned Parenthood’s status as a nonprofit corporation. The Registry first reported the deal. 

Planned Parenthood did not share specific plans for the facility that also includes 25,400 square feet of office space, according to marketing materials. The seller also did not return a request for comment. 

New York-based Fortress managed more than $46 billion in assets as of Sept. 30 last year, according to its website. 

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

320 and 336 West 31st Street, University of Southern California, Fortress Investment Group, Planned Parenthood
Residence Inn Manhattan Beach
Sales  ·  Hotels
Los Angeles

Washington Holdings Trades SoCal Hotel for $68M

By Nick Trombola
34-20 Linden Place
Sales  ·  Residential
New York City

Flushing Property Changes Hands for $23M in Bankruptcy Auction

By Nicholas Rizzi
80 NE 40th Street, Miami.
Sales  ·  Retail
Florida

Miami Design District Owners Add Retail Building in District

By Julia Echikson