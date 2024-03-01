New York Life Insurance Company Provides $83M For N.J. Industrial Facility

Lincoln Equities Group and PCCP have secured $83 million in construction financing for a joint venture industrial development in Morris Plains, N.J., Commercial Observer can first report.

New York Life Insurance Company provided the loan, which closed on Feb. 28.

Walker & Dunlop’s Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Ari Hirt, and Triston Stegell negotiated the financing on behalf of the sponsors.

Located at 201 Tabor Road in Morris Plains, a New Jersey suburb roughly an hours drive from New York City, the property will be known as Lincoln Logistics upon completion.

The 495,000 square-foot Class A industrial facility features 40-foot clear heights and spans 55 acres. The property rests alongside Interstate 202 and is a five minute drive from I-80 and I-287 to provide convenient access to Manhattan, Newark and Jersey City.

Construction will be led by Dinalo Construction Corp., while the architect on the project is M+H Architects.

