Another day, another billionaire donates millions of dollars to build a medical facility in South Florida.

Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, has donated $50 million to the University of Miami to complete construction for a cancer research building on the school’s medical campus in Downtown Miami.

In 2022, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine broke ground on a 244,000-square-foot facility at 1425 NW 10th Avenue, just north of Interstate 395. The 12-story building, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025, will double the school’s cancer research department.

The gift made to UM’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center includes naming rights to the HOK-designed facility, which will now be known as the Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building.

Griffin, who’s worth an estimated $39 billion, relocated sister companies, hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities, to Miami from Chicago two years ago.

The gift comes less than two weeks after billionaire widow Julia Koch donated $75 million to build a new NYU Langone Health medical complex in Downtown West Palm Beach. The eight-story facility, to be called Julia Koch Family Ambulatory Care Center, will feature 77,000 square feet of clinical space.

