Finance  ·  Players
New York City

JLL Hires C&W’s Lauren Kaufman for NYC Capital Markets Team

By March 25, 2024 1:40 pm
reprints
Lauren Kaufman joined JLL after four years at Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: JLL

JLL (JLL) has added Lauren Kaufman from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to its New York capital markets team, Commercial Observer can first report.

Kaufman, an industry veteran who spent the past four years at C&W, joins JLL as a managing director in the brokerage’s New York advisory business, led by senior managing directors Michael Gigliotti, Christopher Peck and Andrew Scandalios.

SEE ALSO: Santander, Related Lend $135M on Crown Heights Multifamily Project

“Lauren is an accomplished capital markets advisor with the deep experience and professionalism that exemplify JLL’s culture,” Gigliotti said in a statement. 

At C&W, Kaufman placed more than $5 billion of transaction volume as a member of the brokerage’s equity, debt and structured finance team. With a career that spans two decades, Kaufman previously worked as a vice president at Deutsche Bank for six years on commercial mortgage-backed securities and balance sheet loan originations for six years.

She began her commercial real estate career as an attorney at law firm Alston & Bird representing lender clients.

“I am excited to become part of JLL’s collaborative and client-focused platform and look forward to working with experts across its global network to devise creative real estate solutions for clients at a pivotal time in the capital markets space,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman received her law from Fordham University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from New York University’s Stern Business School.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

Lauren Kaufman, People Moves, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL
People walking on Third Avenue
Features
New York City

Mass Transit, Renovations and Bargain Prices Drive Demand Along Third Avenue

By Aaron Short
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August 2020.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
National

To Fix the Office, Go Back to College

By Peter Schubert
A "For Lease" sign is posted in front of a house available for rent in Los Angeles, California.
Op-ed
National

New American Housing Landscape: From Renting Longer to Co-Purchasing Homes

By Michael Lucarelli