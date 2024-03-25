JLL Hires C&W’s Lauren Kaufman for NYC Capital Markets Team

JLL (JLL) has added Lauren Kaufman from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to its New York capital markets team, Commercial Observer can first report.

Kaufman, an industry veteran who spent the past four years at C&W, joins JLL as a managing director in the brokerage’s New York advisory business, led by senior managing directors Michael Gigliotti, Christopher Peck and Andrew Scandalios.

“Lauren is an accomplished capital markets advisor with the deep experience and professionalism that exemplify JLL’s culture,” Gigliotti said in a statement.

At C&W, Kaufman placed more than $5 billion of transaction volume as a member of the brokerage’s equity, debt and structured finance team. With a career that spans two decades, Kaufman previously worked as a vice president at Deutsche Bank for six years on commercial mortgage-backed securities and balance sheet loan originations for six years.

She began her commercial real estate career as an attorney at law firm Alston & Bird representing lender clients.

“I am excited to become part of JLL’s collaborative and client-focused platform and look forward to working with experts across its global network to devise creative real estate solutions for clients at a pivotal time in the capital markets space,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman received her law from Fordham University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from New York University’s Stern Business School.

