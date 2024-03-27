Health Organization Callen-Lorde Adds 10K SF to Bronx Footprint

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center has signed a deal to expand and extend its lease in the Bronx, Commercial Observer has learned.

The LGBTQ+ health care organization tacked on an additional 10,000 square feet to its lease at 3144 Third Avenue, bringing its total footprint to 12,916 square feet in Boom! Community Services’ Melrose building, according to Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), which handled both sides of the deal.

C&W did not disclose the length of the extension or the asking rent in the deal, but the average rent for retail space in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $52.88 per square foot, according to a report from RM Friedland.

Callen-Lorde has occupied the ground floor of the five-story building since 2016, according to C&W. The organization also has locations in Brooklyn and Chelsea, according to its website.

“Expanding Callen-Lorde’s footprint in the Bronx will enable us to meet the growing demand for LGBTQ+ affirming medical and behavioral health in the borough,” Patrick McGovern, CEO of Callen-Lorde, said in a statement. “For 55 years Callen-Lorde has been a leading authority in LGBTQ+ health care and as the needs of our community continue to grow — so will we.”

C&W handled both sides of the deal with Carri Lyon and Jenna Catalon negotiating on behalf of the tenant and David Lebenstein representing the landlord.

The 35,474-square-foot building has office and retail space and was recently renovated by the landlord, which itself offers health and wellness services to low-income New Yorkers. Boom! occupies most of the building for its health care center and food pantry.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.