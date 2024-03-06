Architecture firm Giller & Giller wants to redevelop a trio of short retail buildings into a $38 million, mixed-use complex, according to a filing to The Miami Beach Planning Board, which will hear the proposal March 26.

Called the Giller Tower, the seven-story development would total 102,701 square feet at 3915 Alton Road, at the intersection with 41st Street near the Julia Tuttle Causeway. The ground floor would house retail space, floors two to four would be dedicated to parking, and the remaining stories would house 50,000 square feet of offices.

The property currently holds three low-rise retail buildings that were constructed between 1938 and 1954 and are leased to UPS, Miami Fresh Fish Market, and restaurants such as Bagel Time Cafe and Grill House. Giller & Giller, a local architecture firm founded in 1944 that’s now led by Ira Giller, is based across the street at the historic, MiMo-style Giller Building.

While Giller & Giller would occupy a small portion of the proposed development, likely 2,000 square feet, “This is primarily a commercial office building leasing venture,” Ira Giller told Commercial Observer. “I think there’s a demand for new Class A office space in Miami Beach.”

Giller estimates that the development will cost $38 million. Construction could begin in early 2025.

The Giller family assembled the half-acre of property between 1980 and 1983, paying $730,000 in total, according to property records.

Giller & Giller’s proposal isn’t the only development around the entrance of Julia Tuttle Causeway. Across the road at 3900 Alton Road, Mast Capital and Rockpoint are building a nine-story luxury multifamily development after securing a $65 million construction loan in 2022.

Last year, Mount Sinai Medical Center broke ground on a $250 million cancer research facility on its Miami Beach campus, the South Florida Business Journal reported.

