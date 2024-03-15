Players
California

West Coast Industry Roundup: CBRE, JLL and Prologis’ New Data Center Lead

By March 15, 2024 10:50 am
The sun sets behind the LA skyline as seen from Azusa.
The sun sets behind the LA skyline as seen from Azusa. photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

Two top brokerages and the biggest industrial real estate company in the country made notable changes on the West Coast this week.

Chris Curtis.
Chris Curtis. photo: Prologis

Industrial landlord and development firm Prologis (PLD) bolstered its digital infrastructure arm after bringing on Chris Curtis to fill the newly created role of global head of data centers. Curtis will help the San Francisco-based REIT grow its data center business, including leading a team; helping (literally and figuratively) energize the company’s portfolio of buildings and land sites; and sourcing, structuring and executing developments.

Curtis brings expertise in power procurement and complex data center delivery after more than 20 years in the industry, most recently as the co-founder, principal and senior vice president of development and acquisitions at Compass Datacenters.

Prologis has been investing in data centers for about 25 years. In the fourth quarter last year, the company started more than $500 million in data centers and expects to develop an incremental 20 data centers over the next five years, accounting for at least $7 billion in additional investments.

Kevin Sheehan.
Kevin Sheehan. photo: JLL

Also this week, JLL (JLL)’s capital markets team announced that Kevin Sheehan returned as managing director in the Los Angeles office, where he will be responsible for institutional multihousing investment sale advisory and equity placement within Greater L.A. with the team led by Senior Managing Director Blake Rogers.

John Prevas
John Prevas. photo: Guillermo Quezada

Finally, CBRE (CBRE) announced the brokerage hired John Prevas as a vice resident in the firm’s West L.A. office to work alongside First Vice President Marty Barkan.

Prevas has more than a decade of experience in commercial real estate, including tenant representation, investment sales, and debt and structured finance. Most recently, he served as vice president with Stone-Miller Commercial Real Estate, where he oversaw transactions across office, retail, and industrial sectors throughout Southern California and nationally.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com

Chris Curtis, John Prevas, Kevin Sheehan, People Moves, CBRE, JLL, Prologis
