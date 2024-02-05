WebstaurantStore, an online equipment supply company serving restaurants and commercial kitchens, has inked a 1.2 million-square-foot lease at Currwood Logistics Park in Hagerstown, Md.

The company plans to use the space to house products that will allow two-day shipping to 96 percent of the country, it said. WebstaurantStore also plans to invest millions of dollars in material handling and automated storage and retrieval systems at Currwood.

The firm will occupy 80 percent of Currwood, a recently delivered two-building, 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and logistics business park owned by a joint venture between MCB Real Estate, Invesco Real Estate (IVZ), Curated Development Group, Birchwood Capital Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners.

“Through smart investments in high-growth areas with strategic joint venture partners, we are creating state-of-the-art facilities that not only cut operating costs but also attract top-tier tenants like WebstaurantStore,” Gina Baker Chambers, MCB’s president, told Commercial Observer. “The advanced features, including efficient lighting and heating systems, aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainability while underscoring our vision of creating thriving hubs that drive economic growth and job creation.”

This marks the largest industrial lease in the area since July, when Floor and Décor inked 1.3 million square feet at 1940 Reservoir Road in Sparrows Point, Md.

Lancaster, Pa.-based Clark Associates, founder of The Restaurant Store, introduced Webstaurant in 2004, offering online sales and international distribution of more than 420,000 food service, janitorial, and industrial products.

It is one of 20 distribution centers the company has in the U.S., and its fourth in Maryland.

“Our Hagerstown facility is not just our largest, it will also be among our most advanced,” Caleb Clugston, vice president of automation and expansion for WebstaurantStore, said in a prepared statement. “We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of automation, ensuring seamless operations and rapid order fulfillment for our customers.”

Currwood Logistics Park is on the newly constructed Paul Smith Boulevard, designed for seamless flow of truck traffic from U.S. Route 40, Interstate 70 and Interstate 81.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) represented the owners in the lease, while Newmark (NMRK) represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.