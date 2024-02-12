Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington

TPG Real Estate Credit Provides $79M ReFi for Puget Sound Multifamily

Marina Square, a 270-unit, mixed-use apartment complex in Bremerton, Wash., won a 2023 best development of the year award

By February 12, 2024 2:13 pm
reprints
Marina Square, a 270-unit, luxury apartment community located on the Puget Sound waterfront in Bremerton, Washington
Marina Square, a 270-unit, luxury apartment community located on the Puget Sound waterfront in Bremerton, Washington Photo Credit: JLL Capital Markets

Sound West Group, a developer based in Washington state, has secured a $79 million loan to refinance Marina Square, a 270-unit, mixed-use apartment complex in the Puget Sound community of Bremerton, Wash.

TPG Real Estate Credit, a subsidiary of TPG Real Estate Partners, provided the five-year, floating-rate loan. The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team of Seth Heikkila, Tom Wilson and Steve Petrie arranged the loan on behalf of Sound West Group. 

SEE ALSO: Dwight Capital Loans $75M to Refinance East Flatbush Multifamily

JLL’s Heikkila noted in a statement that multifamily market dynamics in the Bremerton area have been buttressed by the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, the Kitsap naval base and Harrison Medical Center. He added that a recent CoreLogic study forecasts Bremerton, a one-hour ferry ride west of Downtown Seattle, to be a top three market in the country for home value appreciation.

“The loan from TPG allows Sound West Group to fully execute its business plan for Marina Square,” said Heikkila. “This will only further drive demand for high-quality multi housing rental assets like Marina Square.” 

Located at 280 Washington Avenue, Marina Square features luxury studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The building is a short walk from the Bremerton Ferry Terminal, offering direct service to the Seattle waterfront. Marina Square’s amenities include a roof deck, three venue spaces, a kayak launch and public grills. 

The building features nearly 9,200 square feet of retail across three spaces. 

Marina Square also benefits from its proximity to Bremerton Boardwalk, an outdoor promenade of restaurants, shops and historic sites, and Harborside Fountain Park, a 2.2-acre waterside plaza that includes the Bremerton Naval Museum

The six-story building was completed in 2022, and the National Association of Industrial and Office Parks named it the 2023 Mixed-Use Development of the Year. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

Bremerton, Ferry, Marina Square, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, seattle, Seth Heikkila, Steve Petrie, Tom Wilson, JLL Capital Markets, Sound West Group, TPG Real Estate Credit, TPG Real Estate Partners
Rendering of 210 Clarkson Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Dwight Mortgage Trust $75M to Refinance East Flatbush Multifamily

By Brian Pascus
The SW by CLB in West LA.
Finance  ·  Construction
Los Angeles

State Farm Insurance Provides $25M Takeout Loan on West LA Apartment Complex

By Brian Pascus
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Continuum Ups Construction Loan to $90M for Bay Harbor Islands Condo

By Julia Echikson