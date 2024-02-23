Sales Deals of the Week: Queens Retail Plaza Trades for $80M

Real estate investors cooled their heels this week. An $80 million deal in Queens, N.Y., topped the list for the largest investment sales and an $18.1 million hotel deal was further proof of life in New York City’s most diverse borough. In Southern California, TPG Angelo Gordon and Ocean West Capital Partners sold an office building at a 42.5 percent loss for $31 million.

Sales of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.