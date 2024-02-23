Sales Deals of the Week: Queens Retail Plaza Trades for $80M
The top five sales across the country from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23.
By The Editors February 23, 2024 10:00 amreprints
Real estate investors cooled their heels this week. An $80 million deal in Queens, N.Y., topped the list for the largest investment sales and an $18.1 million hotel deal was further proof of life in New York City’s most diverse borough. In Southern California, TPG Angelo Gordon and Ocean West Capital Partners sold an office building at a 42.5 percent loss for $31 million.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$80 million
|41-60 Main Street, Queens, N.Y.
|Madison Realty Capital
|Jeffrey Wu
|Newmark's Adam Spies and Daniel O’Brien
|Office and retail
|$31 million
|1 MacArthur Place, Santa Ana, Calif.
|New American Funding
|TPG Angelo Gordon and Ocean West Capital Partners
|N/A
|Office
|$28 million
|10351 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, Calif.
|Sean Daneshgar
|Devonshire Delaware
|CBRE’s Laurie Lustig-Bower and Kamran Paydar and Carolwood Estates’ Barbara Duskin
|Residential
|$22.4 million
|533 S Dixie Highway, Deerfield, Fla.
|Smith & Henzy Affordable Group
|Deerfield Beach Housing Authority
|N/A
|Residential
|$18.1 million
|42-24 Crescent Street, Queens, N.Y.
|Ketan Patel of Crescent Hotel Realty
|Dan’s Global Hotels
|N/A
|Hotel
Sales of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
Deals of the Week, Deerfield Beach Housing Authority, Jeffrey Wu, Ketan Patel, Sean Daneshgar, Carolwood Estates, Crescent Hotel Realty, Dan’s Global Hotels, Devonshire Delaware, Madison Realty Capital, New American Funding, Ocean West Capital Partners, Smith & Henzy Affordable Group, TPG Angelo Gordon