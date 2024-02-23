Sales
National

Sales Deals of the Week: Queens Retail Plaza Trades for $80M

The top five sales across the country from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23.

By February 23, 2024 10:00 am
reprints
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

Real estate investors cooled their heels this week. An $80 million deal in Queens, N.Y., topped the list for the largest investment sales and an $18.1 million hotel deal was further proof of life in New York City’s most diverse borough. In Southern California, TPG Angelo Gordon and Ocean West Capital Partners sold an office building at a 42.5 percent loss for $31 million.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$80 million 41-60 Main Street, Queens, N.Y. Madison Realty Capital Jeffrey Wu Newmark's Adam Spies and Daniel O’Brien Office and retail
$31 million 1 MacArthur Place, Santa Ana, Calif. New American Funding TPG Angelo Gordon and Ocean West Capital Partners N/A Office
$28 million 10351 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, Calif. Sean Daneshgar Devonshire Delaware CBRE’s Laurie Lustig-Bower and Kamran Paydar and Carolwood Estates’ Barbara Duskin Residential
$22.4 million 533 S Dixie Highway, Deerfield, Fla. Smith & Henzy Affordable Group Deerfield Beach Housing Authority N/A Residential
$18.1 million 42-24 Crescent Street, Queens, N.Y. Ketan Patel of Crescent Hotel Realty Dan’s Global Hotels N/A Hotel

Sales of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Finance Deals of the Week: $111M Loan for Houston Residential Tower
Deals of the Week, Deerfield Beach Housing Authority, Jeffrey Wu, Ketan Patel, Sean Daneshgar, Carolwood Estates, Crescent Hotel Realty, Dan’s Global Hotels, Devonshire Delaware, Madison Realty Capital, New American Funding, Ocean West Capital Partners, Smith & Henzy Affordable Group, TPG Angelo Gordon
Julia Koch Family Ambulatory Care Center.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

NYU Langone Receives $75M Koch Donation for West Palm Facility

By Julia Echikson
10351 Wilshire Boulevard.
Sales  ·  Residential
New York City

Beverly Hills Luxury Apartment Complex Sells for $28M

By Mark Hallum
42-24 Crescent Street in 2007, back when it was a Comfort Inn.
Sales  ·  Hotels
New York City

Long Island City Hotel Trades for $18M

By Rebecca Baird-Remba