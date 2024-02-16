The deals are heating up at the start of February, as several massive loans have made their way across the country. There’s a $420 million refinancing for Miami’s Panorama Tower, a $395 million loan on the iconic 70 Pine Street hotel and apartment building in New York City and Walker & Dunlop loaned a $380 million credit facility to Scion Group on 11 off-campus student housing properties.

Finance deals of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.