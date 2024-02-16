Finance Deals of the Week: Miami Panorama Tower Nets $420M Refi
The top five financings from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.
By The Editors February 16, 2024 10:00 amreprints
The deals are heating up at the start of February, as several massive loans have made their way across the country. There’s a $420 million refinancing for Miami’s Panorama Tower, a $395 million loan on the iconic 70 Pine Street hotel and apartment building in New York City and Walker & Dunlop loaned a $380 million credit facility to Scion Group on 11 off-campus student housing properties.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$419.6 million
|Greystone Commercial Capital
|Florida East Coast Realty
|1100 Brickell Bay Drive; Miami
|Residential
|N/A
|$395 million
|Goldman Sachs (GS)
|DTH Capital and Rose Associates
|70 Pine Street; New York City
|Hotel and Residential
|JLL's Chris Peck, Geoff Goldstein and Christopher Pratt
|$380 million
|Walker & Dunlop
|Scion Student Communities and The Scion Group
|11 off-campus property portfolio across Southern U.S.
|Student Housing
|W&D's Colin Coleman, Brendan Coleman and Will Baker
|$208 million
|Hudson Valley Property Group (equity) and JLL (debt)
|Hudson Valley Property Group
|Five-property portfolio in D.C. and Charlotte
|Residential
|JLL
|$98 million
|Barings Real Estate
|Newland Enterprises
|700 East Kilbourne Ave.; Milwaukee
|Residential
|JLL Capital Markets
Finance deals of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
