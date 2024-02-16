Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: Miami Panorama Tower Nets $420M Refi

The top five financings from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.

By February 16, 2024 10:00 am
Finance deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

The deals are heating up at the start of February, as several massive loans have made their way across the country. There’s a $420 million refinancing for Miami’s Panorama Tower, a $395 million loan on the iconic 70 Pine Street hotel and apartment building in New York City and Walker & Dunlop loaned a $380 million credit facility to Scion Group on 11 off-campus student housing properties.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$419.6 million Greystone Commercial Capital Florida East Coast Realty 1100 Brickell Bay Drive; Miami Residential N/A
$395 million Goldman Sachs (GS) DTH Capital and Rose Associates 70 Pine Street; New York City Hotel and Residential JLL's Chris Peck, Geoff Goldstein and Christopher Pratt
$380 million Walker & Dunlop Scion Student Communities and The Scion Group 11 off-campus property portfolio across Southern U.S. Student Housing W&D's Colin Coleman, Brendan Coleman and Will Baker
$208 million Hudson Valley Property Group (equity) and JLL (debt) Hudson Valley Property Group Five-property portfolio in D.C. and Charlotte Residential  JLL
$98 million Barings Real Estate Newland Enterprises 700 East Kilbourne Ave.; Milwaukee Residential JLL Capital Markets

Finance deals of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Florida East Coast Realty Refis Miami Panorama Tower With $420M Loan
