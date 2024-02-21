Podcast: The 2024 South Florida Power List

“The Back Story” is Commercial Observer’s podcast series pulling back the curtain on the editorial team’s work. This week’s episode delves into the making of our annual Power South Florida list. Who are the biggest names capitalizing on the region’s continued growth? Join our discussion as we unpack the dynamics that have allowed the Miami area to maintain its outlier status among major U.S. markets. We’ll explore the influx of groundbreaking projects that have advanced in South Florida, defying one of the most challenging lending climates in recent memory. Leave your heavy jackets and wool hats, and come along in the half-hour ahead.