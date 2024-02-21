Features
Florida

Podcast: The 2024 South Florida Power List

The Miami region’s commercial real estate market has slowed from its pandemic pace but plenty of opportunity remains. These are the people best capitalizing on it.

By , , and February 21, 2024 5:03 pm
MIAMI BEACH, FL - APRIL 05: Condo buildings are seen April 5, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. A report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists referred to as the 'Panama Papers,' based on information anonymously leaked from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonesca, indicates possible connections between condo purchases in South Florida and money laundering. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images

“The Back Story” is Commercial Observer’s podcast series pulling back the curtain on the editorial team’s work. This week’s episode delves into the making of our annual Power South Florida list. Who are the biggest names capitalizing on the region’s continued growth? Join our discussion as we unpack the dynamics that have allowed the Miami area to maintain its outlier status among major U.S. markets. We’ll explore the influx of groundbreaking projects that have advanced in South Florida, defying one of the most challenging lending climates in recent memory. Leave your heavy jackets and wool hats, and come along in the half-hour ahead.

