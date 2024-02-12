Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

Nick Jonas and John Varvatos to Open Tequila Bar at Miami Worldcenter

By February 12, 2024 7:14 pm
Villa One Tequila Gardens Miami location. Rendering: Villa One

Nick Jonas wants a piece of Miami’s nightlife. 

The 31-year-old recording artist, in partnership with menswear designer John Varvatos, signed a 12,294-square-foot lease at Miami Worldcenter to open a rooftop bar called Villa One Tequila Gardens.

The establishment, scheduled to open in 2025, will be within the “Jewel Box” retail building at 150 NE Eighth Street, located between First and Second avenues. 

Jonas, one third of the Jonas Brothers band, and Varvatos, who launched his eponymous clothing line in 1999, founded the Villa One tequila spirits brand five years ago, alongside distiller Stoli Group

Three years later, Jonas and Varvatos ventured into retail, opening the first Villa One tequila bar in San Diego. A pop-up Villa One bar is now open in Las Vegas, and a permanent location is scheduled to open in Los Angeles. 

At Miami Worldcenter, the 27-acre master-planned development in the city’s urban core, Villa One Tequila Gardens will join other food and beverage options, such as Starbucks, Juvia, Chicago’s Maple & Ash, and New York’s Serafina.

More than 93 percent of the development’s 300,000 square feet retail space has been leased, according to Miami Worldcenter master developers Art Falcone, Nitin Motwani and L.A.-based CIM Group. Some retail stores, including Sephora and Lulumenon, have already opened. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

