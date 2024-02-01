Macy’s Sells Palm Beach County Furniture Showroom to Church

Retail icon Macy’s has offloaded a furniture and mattress showroom west of Boca Raton, Fla., selling the property to Christ Fellowship Church of Palm Beach Gardens for $23.5 million, according to a deed.

The 5.39-acre property is at 9339 Glades Road in unincorporated Palm Beach County, according to property records. The 50,267-square-foot store on the site was built in 1999.

“Macy’s has made the decision to sell the Boca Raton Furniture and Mattress Gallery location with a leaseback option through mid-2024,” a company spokesperson said in an email to Commercial Observer. “It is our intent to relocate our furniture and mattress gallery to a nearby location once the lease expires, and our Macy’s colleagues will be eligible for transfer.”

A spokesperson for Christ Fellowship Church didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Glades Road location opened as a Burdines furniture gallery. When Macy’s bought the Burdines department store chain in 2004, the acquiring company kept the store but gave it a new name.

The furniture gallery harkens back to the merchant’s days as a dominant brick-and-mortar retailer. In recent years, Macy’s has been shrinking its footprint amid intense competition from Amazon and other online retailers.

Macy’s said it had 722 stores as of its 2022 annual report, down from 850 in 2011.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.






