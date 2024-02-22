More than 1,000 apartments are slated to be built at the Gardens Station development within the PGA Station office campus in Palm Beach Gardens — now that developer Catalfumo Companies has snagged new approvals.

Local officials OK’d an additional 620 rental units at Garden Station this month, on top of the 396 that were previously approved, bringing the total to 1,016 apartments. About 100 units of the total will be reserved as workforce housing, according to a representative for the Palm Beach Gardens-based developer.

The added units, to be spread across two 13-story buildings designed by Corwil Architects, will replace a 49,848-square-foot office building that Catalfumo Companies bought for $18.4 million in 2022, according to property records. The 4-acre site is at 11025 RCA Center Drive.

Construction for The Marc, a 396-unit development that’s a partnership with The Richman Group of Companies, is already underway.

Catalfumo Companies, led by Daniel Catalfumo, first developed on the 30-acre site, sandwiched between Interstate 95 and State Road A1A, over a dozen properties in what was originally PGA Professional & Design Center. This included a 20,335-square-foot office building completed in 2006, which now houses Catalfumo Companies’ headquarters.

Five years ago, Catalfumo rebranded the development as PGA Station to include mixed-use offerings.

In 2022, it sold a 7-acre site at 11200 RCA Center Drive for $17.5 million to Gatsby Florida, which is developing a 200,000-square-foot office building on the site.

Catalfumo Companies has other sizable projects underway in Palm Beach Gardens. Last year, it scored a $340 million construction loan for The Ritz-Carlton-branded condo complex.

Updated: The text was amended to include details about the history of PGA Station.