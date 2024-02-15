A lot of new faces will be wheeling and dealing in Southern California’s commercial real estate market thanks to new hires at the region’s top brokerages and financing teams.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) announced Robert Prouty joined its lending team as an executive director based in Irvine. He’ll focus mostly on sourcing Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and bridge loans from institutional and middle-market clients across the West Coast. Prouty arrived from Colliers Mortgage, where he was senior vice president for the Southwest, and he has also worked at Barings Multifamily Capital, KeyBank, Red Capital Group and Credit Suisse.

Savills announced that Eric Nelson joined as executive managing director to focus on capital market transactions out of the company’s Los Angeles office. Nelson was previously a principal of Tower Lane Capital and also held executive roles at JPMorgan, Natixis and Credit Suisse.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) announced that Troy Pollet has joined the firm as an executive director in L.A., where he will specialize in representing corporate clients and investors. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Pollet was a partner at Cruzan, which focuses on acquiring and repositioning office and industrial assets throughout the West Coast. Pollet previously spent 10 years as a broker with CBRE focusing on institutional agency leasing, investment sales and tenant representation.

Newmark (NMRK) announced Suzanne Lee joined the firm as an executive managing director in its West L.A. office. Lee brings two decades of experience representing firms across technology, financial services and nonprofit sectors for occupier and investment services. She specializes in structuring and negotiating office transactions, particularly for corporate headquarters evaluations, including for CTBC Bank, NECU and ServiceTitan. Prior to Newmark, Lee was an executive director at Cushman & Wakefield, and has held roles at Transwestern, CBRE and Colliers.

