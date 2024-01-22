Toy Distributor Signs HQ Warehouse Lease in Anaheim

Santa is moving to Southern California — The Bradmore Group announced Monday that it secured a new industrial lease from a toy distribution company in Anaheim.

The Marina Del Rey-based firm signed Little Buddy Toys to a 95,178-square-foot distribution center at 270 East Palais Road. The terms of the lease were not immediately disclosed. CBRE (CBRE) represented Bradmore Group in the transaction, while Lee & Associates represented Little Buddy Toys.

“The new Class A industrial building was leased and occupied at the completion of construction with virtually zero downtime for the landlord,” CBRE Executive Vice President Ben Seybold said in a statement.

Built in 2023 on 4.7 acres, the property is just a few blocks east of Interstate 5. Little Buddy Toys will also use the space as its new headquarters.

More than 280,00 square feet of Anaheim industrial space was leased in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to CBRE market analysis. Industrial market activity across Orange County in general held strong in the final quarter of last year with 2.8 million square feet of activity, nearly 1 million more than the previous quarter, per CBRE.

A recent deal by Rexford Industrial Realty exemplifies the trend in the county: the firm acquired a 12-acre Anaheim property in December for $57 million, with plans to redevelop it into a 264,000-square-foot Class A building.

Or there’s electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, which in November signed a 60-month, triple-net lease for a 121,615-square-foot facility in Fullerton, located north of Anaheim in northern Orange County.

