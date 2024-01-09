Inside Sandbox Films’ Acoustically Harmonious Flatiron Office

Documentary production company Sandbox Films wanted to build out editing suites and a 22-seat movie theater in the Flatiron loft building that housed its newly leased office space. It turned to Brooklyn-based interior design firm Civilian, which worked with a team of engineers and sound designers to make the 10th-floor space funky, interesting and acoustically harmonious.

Squeezing two soundproofed editing suites, a screening room, an event area and offices into 4,500 square feet was a challenge, which meant that Civilian co-founders Ksenia Kagner and Nicko Elliott had to be a little creative. Sandbox focuses on scientific documentaries, and it wanted the office to accommodate parties, screenings and discussions as well as day-to-day production work. The overall vibe is somewhat midcentury- and 1970s-inspired, with plenty of wood paneling and potted plants, brown-upholstered couches and armchairs, and low leather seats.

“The design of the space had to double or triple up on programming and use,” said Kagner.

The company also wanted a Dolby Atmos-certified screening room, where the sound design and speaker placement had to meet very specific standards.

“The idea is to have screenings, then a Q&A, and have people hang out and talk about beautiful sound design and how that enhances storytelling,” said Elliott.

The 2,000-square-foot room also had to be effectively soundproofed, while still projecting a hip, Art Deco theater vibe. The walls of the screening room are wrapped in oak paneling, and there are 22 custom-

designed reclining theater chairs. Between the chairs are little tables with dim LED lamps, which shine just enough for viewers to jot down notes during films. The sound designers achieved acoustic isolation by making the walls two feet thick on either side and raising the floor six inches.

“Because it’s in a Class A building with 11-foot ceilings, we had to work with a very big technical team to acoustically isolate the room,” said Kagner. “In order to fit this insane sound system — it’s a room within a room — they have double, triple, quadruple layers [of soundproofing and equipment].”

The reception area for events also doubles as a regular workday lounge, and it includes a custom-designed, double-sided, upholstered brown couch with built-in work lamps between the seats on either side. Next to it is a small meeting area separated by sliding, mint green doors with large windows, outfitted with vintage, Scandinavian-style wooden chairs and a round, cream-colored table.

The rest of the office includes an open work area, separate offices with love seats that can be set up for film replay and notetaking, and a color correction suite outfitted with neutral gray wall panels. There’s also an area with a large, rounded island, where the countertop has been raised to bar height to accommodate kegerators for parties.

